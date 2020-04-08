NSFAF to pay 10k per student to tackle e-learning

Eba Kandovazu

THE Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) yesterday announced that an amount of N$282 million has been requested from treasury to provide an early dispensement to public and private institutions.

As part of the amount, N$10 000 non-tuition fee will be paid to every student in order for them to acquire equipment needed for online and virtual learning, NSFAF Acting CEO, Kennedy Kandume, said.

According to Kandume, the payment process is scheduled to start next week.

He said that a positive response has been provided for by the treasury, as well as the ministry of higher education.

Since the commencement of the lockdown and the state of emergency by the head of state, tertiary institutions have ceased face-to-face lectures.

The University of Namibia instead opted for online learning, while the Nambia University of Science and Technology extended its mid-term break to put e-learning systems in place.

HELP ON THE WAY: NSFAF Acting CEO Kennedy Kandume. Photo: Contributed

A decision to implement Open and Distant Online learning at all tertiary institutions nationally was yesterday, however, announced, leaving higher education stakeholders to scramble to ensure the directive is followed.

The Executive Director of Higher Education, Alfred Kent, said that e-learning is currently the only option as it is not yet clear when the country will be coronavirus free to allow students back in lecture halls.

Kent further stressed that government will change the mode of learning for all tertiary institutions into Open and Distant Online Learning.

The Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) is, however, of the opinion that a majority of students have been disadvantaged in that they do not have adequate resources to attend to online classes.

Most of the students, according to the students organisation, relied on campus resources such as computers and internet to complete assignments.