NPL salaries cut by 25 percent

THE Namibia Premier League (NPL) was, like many other institutions, forced to scale back on spending in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown measures.

Staff of the association was informed that salary cutbacks will see them only receiving 75 percent of their original remuneration.

Spokesperson of the NPL, Andre Gariseb said the pandemic has had a detrimental financial impact on the organisation.

“We were compelled to adjust operations to ensure financial stability and protect the long term employment of staff.” Gariseb said.

MONEY MEETING: The NPL meeting during which the future of employees of the organisation was decided. – Photo: Contributed

Instead of terminating the fixed term contracts as initially resolved by the football body, the basic salary of staff will rather be reduced by 25 percent to minimize damage and avoid job losses.

According to Gariseb, the salary reductions will not affect the medical aid contributions by the NPL or any of the staff earnings less than N$15 000 per month.

“The decision about salaries was necessary for the health of the NPL and to ensure that football will survive,” he said.

At the same meeting where the latest plan was hat