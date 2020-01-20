Northern SRC’s wants accommodation matter resolved

Maria David

THE student leaderships for University of Namibia northern campuses are calling on the institution’s management to take serious the lack of a hostel facility at Oshakati Campus.

Campus Vice-president Stephanus Nguluwe, said it has been years that student leaders have been promised of the construction of a hostel at the campus, but to no avail.

Nguluwe said they are tired of empty promises by the institution management regarding accommodation needs.

“Many of the students suffer with having to pay high rental fees in private houses and at most occasions encounter harassment and eviction,” said Nguluwe.



He stated that it is such circumstances that frustrate and get students depressed causing them not to focus on their studies.

The leaders said that they want to see the commencement of the construction as soon as possible.

“Nothing is being done regarding the matter, we will only aim at assuring that any Namibian child stay in a safe and friendly environment,” said Nguluwe.

They also expressed concern over increment of hostel fees by the Hifikepunye Pophamba (HP) Campus, saying it’s uncalled for and they reject such increment as the facility provided are being shared and old.

“We strongly believe such arrangements of sharing hostel rooms ought to be affordable as the cost is also shared between students,” said Nguluwe.

They caution the University against charging students exorbitant hostel fees.

Currently hostel accommodation for one student at HP campus stands at N$11 310, of which N$950 is paid as a damage deposit at admission.