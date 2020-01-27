No travel restriction on Coronavirus affected regions

Zorena Jantze

THE Ministry of Health and social services has stated that albeit the widespread panic caused by the Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, there has been no measures put in place on the restriction of travel or trade from the affected areas.

This is according to the Executive Director of Health; Ben Nangombe who stated that based on currently available information, the World Health Organisation does not recommend any restriction of travel or trade.

Also commenting on the subject, the Executive Director of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Etienne Maritz confirmed that there have been no travel restrictions placed on the movement of people from the affected regions.

Maritz further stated home affairs is working closely with the health ministry and has communicated the seriousness of the situation to immigration officials.

He stated that if the situation escalates, restrictions on travel and trade might be put in place at some stage in the future.

SPREADING WORLDWIDE: Chinese nationals have been gripped by fear and anxiety as the Wuhan, Coronavirus continues to spread at alarming levels bringing the death toll to 80. – Photo: Contributed



