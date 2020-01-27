No travel restriction on Coronavirus affected regions

Zorena Jantze
THE Ministry of Health and social services has stated that albeit the widespread panic caused by the Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, there has been no measures put in place on the restriction of travel or trade from the affected areas.
This is according to the Executive Director of Health; Ben Nangombe who stated that based on currently available information, the World Health Organisation does not recommend any restriction of travel or trade.
Also commenting on the subject, the Executive Director of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Etienne Maritz confirmed that there have been no travel restrictions placed on the movement of people from the affected regions.
Maritz further stated home affairs is working closely with the health ministry and has communicated the seriousness of the situation to immigration officials.
He stated that if the situation escalates, restrictions on travel and trade might be put in place at some stage in the future.
As at 27 January 2020, the deadly Coronavirus has spread its viral tentacles like wildfire bringing the death toll to 80 and an additional 2800 cases confirmed across China.
The virus has spread to other countries as well, including Japan, Thailand, Korea, Singapore, Philippines, USA, Australia,France and Mexico.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing mild respiratory illnesses (common colds) in people and others that circulate among animals, including camels, cats and bats.
The 2019 new coronavirus outbreak has been linked to a local market selling chicken, cats, marmots and other wild animals and seafood that has been closed since 1 January 2020 for cleaning and disinfection.
The spread of this outbreak is mainly human-to-human, from an infected person to others through respiratory secretions.
With regard to interventions the health ministry is putting in place, Nangombe stated that the ministry has alerted all regions, including general information on the disease as well as guidance on case management and surveillance.
He added that health facilities both public and private as well as laboratories are informed to strengthen case detection, diagnosis and management of all possible cases.
Nangombe stressed that close monitoring of the situation, with intensified surveillance is underway, especially at the main ports of entry to ensure prompt case detection and response.
The public as a part of prevention is advised to regularly wash their hands with soap and water.
In addition, travelers with symptoms of acute respiratory infection are implored to limit contact with others.
The public is also advised to cover their mouths and nose with a disposable tissue or cloth when coughing or sneezing, as well as minimizing public gatherings.