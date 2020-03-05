No trace of Captain or vessel after ocean floor search

Staff Reporter

EFFORTS to retrieve the possible body of Carlo Gordon, Captain of the Resplendent hake trawler that sunk recently, have proven fruitless even though Hagana Seafood has consulted various international sea wreckage recovery experts.

The company noted that after engaging in extensive consultation with various experts in order to explore all possibilities, it was concluded that there is no reasonable prospect of finding the missing Captain alive or recovering his body from the wreck.

Roux-Che Locke, O&L group spokesperson, stated that initially, a number of other vessels arrived on the scene to take part in the search.

This included Victory from Seaworks; Equinos from Cadilu; Wiron V Itingwege from Pereira; Muxia from Merlus; MFV Begonia from Hangana, as well as the patrol vessel Anna.

After a procedural 24-hour search, with no success, the search was officially called off.

Hangana Seafood, however, continued to keep the MFV Begonia engaged in the search.

BOTTOM OF THE OCEAN

Locke added that Hangana Seafood continued to explore private search and rescue efforts and, to that end, made immediate contact with a leading international salvage company, Resolve Marine Group, and consulted Captain Nick Sloane.

Resolve is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, and has been actively involved in global salvage and wreck removal for the last 30 years.

Captain Sloane is the Vice President of International Salvage Union (ISU) and led the highly publicised and largest ever wreck removal operation of the passenger liner, Costa Concordia, which sunk after striking a rock off the coast of Italy in 2012.

After meeting with Resolve Marine Group on 20 February 2020, Locke explained that it was determined that the most effective search operation would be an aerial survey, based on factors such as speed, visibility, distance covered, the depth of the sunken vessel as well as the wind and sea currents.

“On Friday, 21 February 2020, Hangana Seafood commenced a two-day aerial search for the missing Captain over an extensive area of sea and sea-shore. The team comprised Hangana Managing Director, Herman Theron; Tari van der Merwe of Walvis Bay Diving; Graham Riddell from Resolve Marine Group as well as two pilots. Unfortunately, the team found no trace of the Captain and no debris from the vessel,” Locke said.

She added that a search of the wreck of the Resplendent in conditions of poor visibility and with currents of measuring up to 7 knots renders the operation extremely dangerous and near impossible.

In addition, due consideration was given to the prospect of contracting a specialised vessel to perform a survey of the wreck using an ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) to locate Captain Gordon.

A ROV only functions as a visual aid and does not have the capability to recover persons from the seabed.

Locke, however, stated that this would have significant limitations as the vessel sank at a depth of approximately 318 metres.

“The depth of the vessel and the conditions at the seabed are such that visibility will be very poor and a ROV of type needed would only be able to inspect the exterior of the wreck, once located. Retrieving Captain Gordon would thus be impossible. After careful consideration of all relevant factors, it was concluded that sending divers or ROV equipment to the wreckage, was not a viable option,” Locke said.

She in closing stated that Hangana Seafood has kept in contact with Captain Gordon’s family since the tragic events unfolded and has been updating and engaging with them on all developments, and will continue to do so.

These engagements include visits by the Hangana management to the Captain’s wife, as well as his parents and family to provide support and commitment.