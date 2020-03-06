No termination of NPL membership from NFA

Maria David

THE Namibia Premier League (NPL) rubbished claimed that they planned to terminate their membership from the Namibia Football Association (NFA) and that the body intends to start a new league.

“It is completely untrue that the NPL plans to break away neither are any of its members clubs planning such a move. The allegations are misleading and ill-intended,” said André Gariseb, public relations and marketing officer for NPL.

In a media statement, Gariseb said both the NPL Executive Committee and Board of Government (BoG) consist of professional with vast knowledge of corporate governance and extensive sport administration experiences.

Additionally, the NPL Exco and BoG members are liberal thinkers who apply their independent judgement on all matters presented.

“All issue are dealt with in a consultative manner on both the Exco and BoG levels and decisions are made collectively, through a democratic process so, by all members involved,” he said.

Pictured: Public relations and marketing officer for NPL, André Gariseb. Photo: Contributed

Gariseb stated the position of the NPL on the NC/NFA directive on the promotion or relegation matter was discussed extensively by the BoG on the 21 and 26 September and the NPL congress last year and unanimously resolved upon.

He noted that it was disappointing that anybody would find it in their right-mind to fabricate such reckless nonsense with clear attempts to tarnish not only the good reputation of members of the NPL executive and the BoG and also the entire football fraternity.

“Although suspended, the NPL remains a fully recognised member of the NFA,” he cited.

Gariseb added that NPL had hope that the knowledge and experience level of the new football leadership would enable them to learn from previous mistakes and seek to address grievances prudent9with impartiality. Dealing with disputes within a rational and ethical framework is essential to fair play.

Furthermore, Gariseb noted that the suspension of the NPL during the NFA congress last year, has affected the Premier League Football to commence.

Moving forward, Gariseb said the League is preparing an urgent BoG meeting to reflect on the NFA congress sanction suspension and deliberate on the way forward to resolve the prevailing impasse.