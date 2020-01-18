No prospect of success for Hanse-Himarwa

Eba Kandovazu

THE state has come out strongly in its heads of argument that former education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa’s attempts to appeal her conviction in the Supreme Court has no prospects of success.

Hanse-Himarwa lodged an application for leave to appeal in the Supreme Court her conviction, before High Court Judge Kobus Miller. She will be represented by South African Lawyer, Barry Roux.

The state, represented by Advocate Ed Marondedze, is arguing that Hanse-Himarwa’s application is an afterthought as it was not brought during the prescribed period of time.

The state’s argument is that Hanse-Himarwa was content with the sentence she received and never intended to appeal.

ROUND 2?: Katrina Hanse-Himarwa – Photo: File