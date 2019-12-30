No ploughing in the Ongenga area

Marthina Mutanga

THE ploughing of fields in the Ongenga area situated in the Ohangwena Region is yet to commence because of rainfall.

The 45-year-old Josophine Joseph in Onamwilwa Village said they are severely affected by the lack of rain. According to Joseph experience a lot of trouble when lining up to get water at a communal tap to prepare food as water pressure is low most of the time.

She noted that they are keeping the seeds safely in a traditional silo while they wait for the rainy season to start.

Photo: Contributed