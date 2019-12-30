No ploughing in the Ongenga area

Marthina Mutanga
THE ploughing of fields in the Ongenga area situated in the Ohangwena Region is yet to commence because of rainfall.
The 45-year-old Josophine Joseph in Onamwilwa Village said they are severely affected by the lack of rain. According to Joseph experience a lot of trouble when lining up to get water at a communal tap to prepare food as water pressure is low most of the time.
She noted that they are keeping the seeds safely in a traditional silo while they wait for the rainy season to start.
“Those that were forced to consume their seeds because of the drought are waiting to be assisted by the government while other bought their seeds at the open markets of Oshakati, Oshikango or from people selling seed at pensioner pay points throughout the region,” said Joseph.”
Another problem faced subsistence farmers is the fact that the owners of tractors are still asking N$450 per hectare to plough.