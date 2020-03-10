No one willing to accept anti-Hage petition

Zorena Jantze

THE Regional councillor of the Khomas region, Clemence Mafwila, today declined to accept a petition handed over by close to 200 protestors calling for President Hage Geingob to step down as the head of state.

Mafwila, who was nowhere to be found when protestors under the “Constitutional Revolution” movement arrived at his office, last night reportedly wrote to Dimbulukeni ‘Dee’ Nauyoma, an Affirmative Repositioning (AR) activist, that the regional council is not in a position to accept the petition with its demands.

Nauyoma said that if the regional councillor does not want to accept the petition, the group will approach the speaker of the national assembly or alternatively give the petition into the office of the president.

Nauyoma, who read the petition that has over 300 signatures, said that Geingob’s implication as head of state and cabinet in the fishrot saga warrants his immediate resignation.

CIVIL: Scenes from the demonstration held today which aimed to give in a petition for president Hage Geingob to step down. Photos: Zorena Jantze

CIVIL: Scenes from the demonstration held today which aimed to give in a petition for president Hage Geingob to step down. Photos: Zorena Jantze

CIVIL: Scenes from the demonstration held today which aimed to give in a petition for president Hage Geingob to step down. Photos: Zorena Jantze

CIVIL: Scenes from the demonstration held today which aimed to give in a petition for president Hage Geingob to step down. Photos: Zorena Jantze

He was, however, not clear how the head of state was implicated in on-going fishrot saga that has resulted in now two former ministers behind bars for corruption.

“We are yet to be informed whether other regional councillors have also rejected our petitions in other towns, however, we will continue to write. We know where the president’s office is, so since everybody representing him seems to be rejecting the petition, we are prepared to hand it to him personally,” Nauyoma said.

The youth activist further stated that Geingob’s emerging with the highest votes from what he termed an unconstitutional process illegitimate his right to be inaugurated and thus violates the Namibian constitution.

“How can you protect the constitution if your election in itself was declared unconstitutional?” Nauyoma questioned.

Also addressing the protesting crowd in Windhoek was the Police Regional commander of the Khomas region, Commissioner Joseph Shikongo, who chastised the protestors of being overly emotional during the march, which resulted in one of them being slapped in the face by a law enforcement agent.

“When I debate, I avoid emotions. The moment you come with emotions, police officers also retaliate. We do, however, apologise for the incident, but also expect an apology from the crowd as well as they tried to enter the premises whilst emotionally charged,” Shikongo said.