No ‘off day’ from lockdown

Niël Terblanché

PEOPLE who intend to open their clubs and bars with the aim to sell alcohol on Friday because of a wilful misinterpretation of the lockdown regulations in the Erongo Region face strict action from the Namibian Police.

Inspector Ileni Shapumba, commander of the community affairs division of the police in the Erongo Region said that they have picked up information that there are certain individuals who might have misinterpreted the technicalities of extension of the lockdown. He said it might also be wilful to turn the situation to their favour.

“We want to reiterate that the word extension to us is English means stretching something further. Not cutting it and continuing with it again. Therefore there is no gap or grace period in between,” Inspector Shapumba said.

He urged resident of the region to see the process as one that will continue without a break.

“Hence, those who are planning to take a chance and do any activity outside the lockdown regulations should also understand that we will be ready to use the same chance in applying the law and enforce the regulations,” he warned.

Inspector Shapumba said the police has also noticed an increase in the number of people exercising along the roads particularly in Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

NO CHANCERS: The commander of the community affairs division in the Erongo Region, Inspector Ileni Shapumba warned residents not to stretch the lockdown rules. – Photo: Courtesy of the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region.

“While we commend that, we want to remind people to restrict themselves to less than three persons in a group when exercising and that they should maintain the correct social distancing. For their own safety they should also stop running in the middle of the road,” he said. He advised that people should exercise in places with the least human activity and to return home immediately after.

“We want to remind the public to call the 0800 100 100 COVID-19 toll free number as provided by the Ministry of Health and Social Service or visit the nearest health facility if they experience possible symptoms. People should avoid going to a police station looking for medical help or information.”

He said the officers are dealing with issues pertaining to enforcement of the law and order and will not be able to assist.

“In event of suspected symptoms, a person should first take all the health precautions, which includes taking the shortest possible route to the hospital and avoid unnecessary contact with officers or other people,” he said.

Inspector Shapumba made the request after an incident on Wednesday evening where a person approached the officers on duty in the Tutaleni Police Station to inform them that he has the symptoms of COVID-19 and that he needed assistance with transport to the hospital.