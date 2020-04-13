No health workers kept hostage, says Shangula

Zorena Jantze

THE Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, has chastised remarks by a workers’ union that the health ministry is currently keeping a number of health workers hostage at hospitals after they treated a patient that tested positive for the coronavirus.

This comes after Secretary General of the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW), Job Muniaro, today accused the health Permanent Secretary of evading the union’s inquiries on why nurses who came into contact with a COVID-19 patient are being kept hostage at a state hospital.

In his response, Dr. Shangula stated that it is a shame that Muniaro did not better acquaint himself with the facts before making comments to the public devoid of any truth.

“The use of the word hostage is unfortunate,” Dr. Shangula, adding that although he can not confirm the exact number, the ministry of health advised a number of health personnel at the central hospital not to go home after they came into contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Dr. Shangula stated that the health personnel are currently under quarantine at the central hospital after treating case number 3, a German patient who was kept at the central hospital’s isolation ward and has since been discharged.

“Although they wore protective clothing, those health personnel came into contact with a COVID-19 patient. We advised them not to go home as they might infect their families. We will keep them under observation for the next 14 days,” Dr. Shangula stated.