No further fuel worries for February

Niël Terblanché

AS Namibians emerge from the long month of January in terms of finances, further worries about February with regards to an increase in fuel costs can be put on the back burner as fuel prices are set to remain unchanged for the coming month.

In a statement issued by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo, in this regard he pointed out that it will be the eighth consecutive month that the fuel price will remain unchanged.

The minister said what changed recently is that the Ministry has decided to increase the Dealer Margin, which is the income generated by fuel retailers in Namibia, in line with the general inflation rate for 2019. Alweendo said the ministry decided to increase the margin with four cents per litre.

Dealers will from this month onwards receive N$1.10 per litre of fuel sold. The minister said dealers will receive the increase from 5 February 2020 onwards.