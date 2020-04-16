No COVID-19 death in Namibia

Niël Terblanché

A TEST done on a sample taken from a woman at a private hospital to determine if she possibly died as a result of being infected by the coronavirus came back negative.

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Kaumbi Shangula, made it clear that the death of the woman was not COVID-19 related.

According to Dr. Shangula, the deceased person went to work an evening shift at an essential business in Windhoek.

He said while she was at work, she informed her supervisor that she was experiencing difficulty breathing and that she was not feeling well.

NO DEATH YET: The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula. – Photo: File

“An ambulance was called and while she was in transit to the hospital, she unfortunately died. We decided recently that people with any kind of unusual respiratory problems should be tested. That is why the test for COVID-19 was done,” Dr. Shangula said.

He indicated that a post mortem examination will have to be performed to determine the deceased person’s actual cause of death because the woman died before she reached the hospital.

Dr. Shangula added that the test was done despite the fact that her symptoms – what the minister referred to as her clinical picture – did not fit all the criteria of a typical COVID-19 case.

He again urged Namibians to adhere to all the measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus in the country and asked people to make use of the 0800 100 100 COVID-19 toll free number if they have any questions relating to possible coronavirus infection.