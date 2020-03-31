No COVID-19 case in Oshana

Maria David

DESPITE still having some people under quarantine due to COVID-19 in the Oshana region no cases or suspected cases has been recorded thus far.

Oshana regional health director, Johanna Haimene, said that they had and still has some people under quarantine due to COVID-19 in the region.

“If there is anybody tested, they might have gone to a private hospital and we are yet to find out, but currently no tests was done by the state,” said Haimene.

Pictured: Oshana regional health director, Johanna Haimene. Photo: Contributed

Haimene also pointed out that there is random screening being carried out in the region as the regional health authority is using the same Ministry of Health and Social Service and the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

Information provided to Informanté is that there are limited testers and test kits available.





She, however, noted that the regional health directorate is ready to battle COVID-19 in the region.

Haimene urged the public to ensure that they adhere to the prevention measures put in place to avoid the spread of the pandemic.