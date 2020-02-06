No Coronavirus in Namibia

Zorena Jantze

THE 30-year-old woman, who was isolated at a Swakopmund hospital along with two nurses, has tested negative for the Coronavirus after she reported to the hospital with some symptoms associated with the virus at the start of the weekend.

This was announced by the Minister of Health, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, who also explained that the patient’s samples were taken and sent for testing to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) laboratory in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The NICD is a World Health Organisation (WHO) accredited laboratory which provides specialised diagnostic and pathological services to countries in the SADC region, with respect to the testing of rare and uncommon diseases.

The woman arrived at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) on 27 January after she had been on a flight with people traveling from China who were wearing masks and were coughing.

