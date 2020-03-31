No coronavirus case at Onadjokwe

Eba Kandovazu

AN audio clip that is currently making rounds about a suspected case of the coronavirus reported at the Onadjokwe hospital in the north has been dismissed by Health Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula.

In what is purported to be fake news and sensationalized reporting at a time where the nation is still coming to terms with the deadly outbreak, a woman in the audio is heard saying that a case was reported at the Onandjoke hospital and that authorities are keeping it under wraps.

She then goes on to say that the hospital doors have been locked and no visitors allowed.

Clarifying the matter, Dr Shangula said that no such cases were reported and that clients and visitors are controlled so that the number of people coming and going to the premises can be controlled.

This is in line with the declared social distancing, amid the State of Emergency that was recently announced by President Hage Geingob.