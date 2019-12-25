Nine survive Christmas Day crash

Maria David

NINE people escaped with their lives when the vehicles in which they were travelling in collided head on.

Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division in the Oshana Region said the crash occurred around 01h00 on the main road between Ongwediva and Ondangwa near the Ohakwenyanga Village.

One of the cars had three occupants and the other had six occupants.

He stated that the red Suzuki sedan with a registration number N196107W collided head-on with the oncoming vehicle, a blue Fiat pickup with registration number N103161W.

Picture for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Contributed