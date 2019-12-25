Nine survive Christmas Day crash

Maria David
NINE people escaped with their lives when the vehicles in which they were travelling in collided head on.
Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division in the Oshana Region said the crash occurred around 01h00 on the main road between Ongwediva and Ondangwa near the Ohakwenyanga Village.
One of the cars had three occupants and the other had six occupants.
He stated that the red Suzuki sedan with a registration number N196107W collided head-on with the oncoming vehicle, a blue Fiat pickup with registration number N103161W.
He identified the victims as the 26-year-old Kashaana Jacob driver, Panduleni Leonard (30), and Puye Melele (29) both passengers in one vehicle. While the 45-year-old Heita Titus Joel was the driver of the second vehicle and the passengers were Hendrina Kiinge (34), Lucia Joel (20), Auguste Namutuwa (8), Julia Shitaleni (8) and Teopolina Joel (5).
“All occupants were taken to Oshakati state hospital for treatment and their condition was stable,” said Aiyambo.