NFA salaries cut by 25 percent

Staff Reporter

THE Namibia Football Association (NFA) has been forced to scale back on spending in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown measures.

Like some other companies struggling to remain financially afloat, staff members of the association were informed that salary cutbacks will see them only receiving 75% of their original remuneration.

Spokesperson of the NFA, Andre Gariseb, said the pandemic has had a detrimental financial impact on the organisation.

“We were compelled to adjust operations to ensure financial stability and protect the long term employment of staff,” Gariseb said.

MONEY MEETING: The NFA meeting during which the future of employees of the organisation was decided. – Photo: Contributed

Instead of terminating the fixed term contracts as initially resolved by the football body, the basic salary of staff will be reduced by 25% to minimise damage and avoid job losses.

According to Gariseb, the salary reductions will not affect the medical aid contributions by the NFA or any of the staff earnings less than N$15 000 per month.

“The decision about salaries was necessary for the health of the NFA and to ensure that football will survive,” he said.

At the same meeting where the latest plan was hatched, the NFA also decided to extend the fixed term contracts of the current Chief Executive Officer, the Public Relations Officer, as well as the Marketing Officer with two months. The contracts would have terminated on 31 March, but the deadline was extended to the end of May this year.