NFA emerged victorious

Lissony Njembo

The Supreme Court this morning dismissed the urgent application of the Namibia Premier League (NPL) against the Namibia Football Association and Normalisation Committee (NC) with costs as the NPL did not have jurisdiction in the matter.

It was the responsibility of NPL to adhere to the NFA constitution and to assume jurisdiction contrary to what was agreed by the parties, the court ruled.

The NPL further failed to address its complaint to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), an international quasi-judicial body established to settle sports-related disputes through arbitration.

Not only did the NPL fail to refer the dispute to the CAS, but it also failed to provide information on why it did not do so.

The allegations that the NC refused to have any dispute arbitrated were also found not to be true.

Picture: Hilda Basson Chairman of the Normalisation Commission with her Deputy Franco Cosmos. Photo: Lissony Njembos

In that manner, the appeal was dismissed with costs.

NC Chairperson, Hilda Basson-Namundjembo, said she is looking forward to the next elective congress which will take place this Saturday, February 22.

It is her hope that football will resume after that.

Deputy Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee, Franco Cosmos, noted that unfortunately, the NPL will not be part of the elective congress, but that it will only be invited if the suspension is uplifted.

NPL CEO Harald Fuller, was visibly disappointed in the judgment, but noted that they will “need to meet as EXCO and convene a meeting with NFA to see where we are.”