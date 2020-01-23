NFA candidates named

Staff Reporter
The Normalisation Committee chairman Hilda Basson, today announced the list of candidates for the 28th Ordinary Elective Congress of the Namibia Football Association (NFA). Frans Mbindi, Caseus Moetie and Patrick Kauta, amongst others, were not illegible for various reasons. The final selection will be held on 22 February 2020 at Safari Hotel. The list of candidates are as follow:
PRESIDENT
1. Christiaan Ranga Haikali
2. Johnny Johnson Doeseb
3. Izak Joseph Fredericks
4. Johannes Jacob Vries
1ST VICE PRESIDENT
1. Rudolph Haingura
2. Peter Ndjulu
3. Izak Fredericks
4. Michael Situde
2ND VICE PRESIDENT
1. Rudolph Haingura
2. Peter Ndjulu
3. Izak Fredericks
4. Nettie Cloete
5. Michael Situde
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS
1. Nettie Cloete
2. Ingy Hainghumbi
3. Peter Ndjulu
4. Izak Fredericks
5. Samuel Mushelenga
6. Ferdinand Hausiku
7. Rudolph Haingura
8. Dawid Morgan
9. Shali Amakali
10. Earnest Joy
11. Johnny Johnson Doeseb
12. Nelago Stephanus
13. John Sinime
14. Michael Situde