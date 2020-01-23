NFA candidates named

Staff Reporter

The Normalisation Committee chairman Hilda Basson, today announced the list of candidates for the 28th Ordinary Elective Congress of the Namibia Football Association (NFA). Frans Mbindi, Caseus Moetie and Patrick Kauta, amongst others, were not illegible for various reasons. The final selection will be held on 22 February 2020 at Safari Hotel. The list of candidates are as follow:

PRESIDENT

1. Christiaan Ranga Haikali

2. Johnny Johnson Doeseb

3. Izak Joseph Fredericks

4. Johannes Jacob Vries

1ST VICE PRESIDENT

1. Rudolph Haingura

2. Peter Ndjulu

3. Izak Fredericks

4. Michael Situde

2ND VICE PRESIDENT

1. Rudolph Haingura

2. Peter Ndjulu

3. Izak Fredericks

4. Nettie Cloete

5. Michael Situde

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS

1. Nettie Cloete

2. Ingy Hainghumbi

3. Peter Ndjulu

4. Izak Fredericks

5. Samuel Mushelenga

6. Ferdinand Hausiku

7. Rudolph Haingura

8. Dawid Morgan

9. Shali Amakali

10. Earnest Joy

11. Johnny Johnson Doeseb

12. Nelago Stephanus

13. John Sinime

14. Michael Situde