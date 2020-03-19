Newspaper Cup cancelled

Maria David



THE 2020 edition of the Newspaper Cup has been cancelled following the banning of all national sports events.

Speaking to Informantè, Oshana governor Elia Irimari confirmed the cancellation, saying it’s in line with the call of President Hage Geingob to suspend large public gathering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was scheduled to take place from the 10-13 April at the Oshakati Independence Stadium during the long weekend of Easter.

Irimari stated that the tournament will only take place next year in the Oshana region still.

He urged all team players from all the regions to continue with practice in order to be fit come 2021, but at the same time ensure that they train in a safe environment and isolated.

Pictured: Governor addressing the Media on the Newspaper Cup. Photo: Maria David

The Namibia Sport Commission (NSC) has also taken the decision to place a moratorium on all sporting events in the country.

In a statement issued recently, Chief Administrator Simataa Mwiya, said individual athletes may still train on their own provided they take precautionary measures.

NSC has also appeal to all affiliate sporting federations and umbrella bodies to suspend all non-essential activities such as general meetings, training grounds, visit and fans meetings and team sport training.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service has suspended all sport activities or gathering including international participation.

The ministry has also put up temporary closure to all ministerial sport stadium and youth hostel for a period of 30 days.

Moreover all booking at the youth hostels, multi-purpose youth resources centres and training youth skills training centres has been suspended.