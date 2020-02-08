NewMed comes to Albinos’ rescue

Placido Hilukilwa
NAMIBIA is since last year experiencing a chronic shortage of sunscreen cream which is an indispensable skin protection product for the people with Albinism, said Walde Kambabi, the vice-president of the Namibia Albino Association.
Kambabi said that sunscreen cream is not available in public hospitals and clinics since October last year and those Namibians with Albinism faced a desperate situation when the Association received a welcome donation from the New Medical Investment Holdings (NewMed) this week.
“The NewMed stepped into the gap by donating 24 boxes of moisturizing cream to the Association,” said Kambabi.
The donation was handed over at NewMed’s depot at Ongwediva on Tuesday and Kambabi started distributing the creams right away, delivering consignments at the Oshakati intermediate hospital’s Dermatology section, the Eluwa Special School at Ongwediva and the Engela district hospital in the Ohangwena Region.
Kambabi said that the moisturizing cream is a welcome alternative when sunscreen cream is not available.
Sunscreen cream protects skin by absorbing and reflecting ultraviolet rays from the sun, thereby minimizing sun damage and preventing skin cancer.
“This donation came at a time when we are facing a desperate situation because of a countrywide shortage of sunscreen cream for people with albinism,” said Kambabi.