NewMed comes to Albinos’ rescue

Placido Hilukilwa

NAMIBIA is since last year experiencing a chronic shortage of sunscreen cream which is an indispensable skin protection product for the people with Albinism, said Walde Kambabi, the vice-president of the Namibia Albino Association.

Kambabi said that sunscreen cream is not available in public hospitals and clinics since October last year and those Namibians with Albinism faced a desperate situation when the Association received a welcome donation from the New Medical Investment Holdings (NewMed) this week.

“The NewMed stepped into the gap by donating 24 boxes of moisturizing cream to the Association,” said Kambabi.

Namibia Albinos Association vice-president Walde Kambabi (behind) pictured with Eluwa Special School learners with Albinism when he delivered a consignment of moisturizing cream at the school on Tuesday. – Walde Kambibi (second from right) receiving the consignment of moisturizing cream from the NewMed staff. They are from left to right: Ana Visage, Isabel Santana, Fabian Thiremo and Lukas Haipinge. On the far right is security guard Gabes Nendongo. – Photos: Contributed.

