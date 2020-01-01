Newly elected Mayor visits shack fire family

Marthina Mutanga
THE newly elected Mayor of the City of Windhoek, Francina Kahungu, visited the family of two shack fire victims in Omuvapu Street in Okuryangava to familiarise herself with their situation.
One person died in hospital on Monday after suffering serious burns when the shack caught fire the day before. Another victim is still admitted to hospital in a critical condition. The fire broke out while the family was cooking food with a gas stove.
Mayor Kahungu went to visit the bereaved family and to get first hand insight of the serious hazard of shack fires in the shanty towns surrounding the capital.
As a short term intervention members of the City of Windhoek’s emergency services set up a tent for the family to use while assisting them in making funeral arrangements for the deceased victim.