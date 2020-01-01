Newly elected Mayor visits shack fire family

Marthina Mutanga

THE newly elected Mayor of the City of Windhoek, Francina Kahungu, visited the family of two shack fire victims in Omuvapu Street in Okuryangava to familiarise herself with their situation.

One person died in hospital on Monday after suffering serious burns when the shack caught fire the day before. Another victim is still admitted to hospital in a critical condition. The fire broke out while the family was cooking food with a gas stove.