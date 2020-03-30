New virus, new experience

Placido Hilukilwa



FOR customers to queue outside Oshakati Spar this morning was a totally new experience for many Namibians.





When told to join the queue instead of walking directly into the shop as usual, some expressed their surprise, but accepted the new arrangement as necessary under the prevailing circumstances. The requirement is that there is to be at least one meter between the queuing customers and they must have their hands sanitized before entering the shop.





Additional measure is that only a maximum of 50 customers is allowed in the shop at a time. A look at the quantity of items bought suggests that northerners are getting ready for the worst case scenario.



