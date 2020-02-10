New toilets must be constructed at schools

Maria David
ALTHOUGH there has been a remarkable improvement in the provision of sanitary facilities to schools countrywide, the Oshana Region still face a severe shortage of toilets.
This was revealed by education director Hileni Amukana on Tuesday during a high level information sharing meeting on the state of education in the region.
According to Amukana there are 142 schools in the region of which 127 are under the care of the State, while 15 are privately run. However a total of 48 toilets need to be constructed at schools in the region in order to ensure that the hygiene of the learners and teachers are maintained.
“A lack of proper school toilets threatens the health, education and safety of students,” said Amukana.
Currently there are nine toilets needed at Oshekasheka Combined School (CS), Oupumako CS, Shinime Shiivula Primary School (PS), Amuntanga CS, Ehenye PS, while Engombe PS will be getting three.
Furthermore, Amukana stated that a total of 139 schools in the region has electricity supply with the remaining three schools provided with transformers. He pointed out that the transformers still need to be connected. She said that all 142 schools have access to potable water.
“We have a total of 109 schools that are benefiting from the Namibia School Feeding Program,” she stated.
Amukana noted that currently a total of 115 schools in her region are offering pre-primary education and they have constructed eight more pre-primary classrooms with funding from the European Union.