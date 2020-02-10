New toilets must be constructed at schools

Maria David

ALTHOUGH there has been a remarkable improvement in the provision of sanitary facilities to schools countrywide, the Oshana Region still face a severe shortage of toilets.

This was revealed by education director Hileni Amukana on Tuesday during a high level information sharing meeting on the state of education in the region.

According to Amukana there are 142 schools in the region of which 127 are under the care of the State, while 15 are privately run. However a total of 48 toilets need to be constructed at schools in the region in order to ensure that the hygiene of the learners and teachers are maintained.

Photo: Contributed