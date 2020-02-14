New regional police headquarters to be inaugurated

Maria David

THE recently completed Oshana Regional Police Headquarters constructed at a cost of N$65-million is to be officially inaugurated this Friday.

Located near the Okave police base in Oshakati East, the three-storey building’s construction that started in 2017, will be officially inaugurated by safety and security minister Charles Namholoh who will be joined by the Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga and police commanders from the neighbouring regions such as Omusati, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Kunene, Kavango West and Kavango East.

Pictured: Oshana Regional Police Commander, Commissioner Rauha Amwele. – Photo: Contributed

Oshana Regional Police Commander, Commissioner Rauha Amwele, said that the preparations for the event are going smoothly.

She said that the two-day event will kick off with a street procession on Thursday, which she described as an expression of the law enforcement agents’ excitement and happiness that the Government has provided them with new and modern office facilities.