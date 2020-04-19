New proclamation clears up alcohol sale confusion

Niël Terblanché

IN the latest proclamation of the State of Emergency published in the Government Gazette on Saturday, regulations have been amended to encompass the lockdown of the entire Namibia in ten newly created law enforcement zones.

Although the Proclamation No. 9 of 2020 prohibited the sale of “alcohol”, the amended regulations under Proclamation 13 of 2020 narrows the blanket definition of “alcohol” down to “liquor”, which means the sale of certain products will again be allowed.

This amendment gave Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) an opportunity to restart the sale of certain alcoholic beverages.

The initial confusion about the sale of alcohol meant that retailers such as supermarkets locked their fridges to prohibit the sale of all alcoholic products, regardless of how low its alcohol percentage is.

Supply of alcoholic beverages from the various supply depots was also halted as a result.

The nation’s biggest brewer capitalised on the clarification and launched a ‘Lockdown’ marketing campaign because under Proclamation 13, NBL will be able to once again sell non alcoholic beer and beers with lower alcoholic content such as their Tafel Radler and Windhoek Light range.

According to Roux-ché Locke, Group Manager: Corporate Communications at the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group of companies, the sale of non alcoholic beer and light beer products will go ahead with the sale of products that contains 3% or less alcohol per volume.

FOR SALE: Certain products of Namibia Breweries Limited will be available in retail shops as certain restrictions with regards to alcoholic beverages in the latest proclamation of the State of Emergency. – Photo: Courtesy of NBL

“We are already providing essential beverages such as our range of juices, prepared water and soft drinks to retailers under the lockdown measures,” Locke said.

Locke reiterated that this does not mean that the factory where the bottling of beverages takes place will be restarted.

“The stock currently held by retailers and at our depots nationwide means that NBL will be able to supply stock without restarting the bottling plant in Windhoek. No workers will be required to contravene the mass gathering or stay-at-home regulations in performing their duties,” she said.

According to Proclamation No 13 “liquor” is defined as any spirituous liquor or any wine or beer containing 3% or more by volume of alcohol, excluding methylated spirit; tombo or any other fermented, distilled, spirituous or malted drink, traditional or non-traditional, which contains three per cent or more by volume of alcohol.

It also includes any drink or concoction which the Minister, under section 1 of the Liquor Act, 1998 (Act No. 6 of 1998), has by notice in the Gazette, declared to be liquor, excluding any preparation which is intended or manufactured for medical purposes.

According to the latest proclamation Regulation 11 as amended, prohibitions relating to liquor means that during the lockdown period, a person may not sell or purchase “liquor”.

The document states further that a person who contravenes the regulation commits an offence and is on conviction liable to a fine not exceeding N$2 000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or both.

According to the new State of Emergency legislation, an officer may, without a warrant, seize any liquor that is suspected to have been sold or has been purchased in contravention of this regulation and the seized liquor must, subject to necessary changes, be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Liquor Act, 1998 (Act No. 6 of 1998) as if it were liquor seized in terms of that Act.