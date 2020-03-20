New Parliamentarians sworn in

Staff Reporter
A TOTAL ninety-six political leaders with voting rights were today sworn in as members of the National Assembly during a ceremony of the seventh Parliament of the Republic of Namibia.
The ruling Swapo Party’s Peter Katjavivi was also re-elected as Speaker of the National Assembly after obtaining 64 votes against leader of the United Democratic Front of Namibia (UDF), Dudu Murorua’s 31 votes.
One MP abstained from voting.
Swapo’s John Mutorwa nominated Loide Kasingo for deputy speaker, while McHenry Venaani nominated fellow Popular Democracy Movement (PDM) MP, Elma Dienda, for the position.
In the end, Kasingo, with 64 votes, got the job as deputy speaker of the house after beating Dienda’s 32 votes.
The usually uneventful ceremony, however, was not without drama, as a charged Bernadus Swartbooi of the Landless People’s Movement (LPM) perhaps gave fellow MPs a taste of what to expect from him in the National Assembly moving forward.
Swartbooi took issue with Swapo MP Doreen Sioka coughing with an open mouth during a time of the coronavirus pandemic, and stood up to let everyone know his discontent.
This resulted in a temporary raucous after he asked her to if she “wanted to take it outside.”
The new members of parliament are as follows:
All People’s Party (APP) two seats:
Ignatius Shixwameni
Erastus Shuumbwa
Christian Democratic Voice Party (CDV) one seat:
Gothard Kandume
Landless People’s Movement (LPM) four seats:
Bernardus Swartbooi
Henny Seibeb
Edson Isaacks
Utaara Mootu
Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) two seats:
Jan Mukwilongo
Longinus Iipumbu
National Unity Democratic Organisation (NUDO) two seats:
Ester Muinjangue
Josef Kauandenge
Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) 16 seats:
McHenry Venaani
Jennifer Van den Heever
Diederik Isaak Vries
Vipuakuje Muharukua
Nicolaas Albertus Smit
Jan Johannes Van Wyk
Elma Jane Dienda
Esmeralda Esme !Aebes
Johannes Martin
Kazeongere Zeripi Tjeundo
Koviao Vetarera Hengari
Geoffrey Kupuzo Mwilima
Elizabeth Celeste Becker
Timotheus Sydney Shihumbu
Winnie Rauha Moongo
Pieter Mostert
Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) one seat:
Kamboto Kavekotora
Republican Party of Namibia (RP) two seats:
Clara Gowases
Mathias Mbundu
SWANU of Namibia (SWANU) one seat:
Tangeni Cornelius Iijambo
United Democratic Front of Namibia (UDF) two seats:
Apius Auchab
Dudu Murorua
SWAPO Party of Namibia (SWAPO) 63 seats:
Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah
Sophia Shaningwa
Pohamba Shifeta
Lucia Iipumbu
Thomas Alweendo
Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila
Johanna Kandjimi
Peya Mushelenga
Alexia Manombe-Ncube
Calle Schlettwein
Lucia Witbooi
Nangolo Mbumba
Christine //Hoebes
Erastus Uutoni
Itah Kandjii-Murangi
Hambyuka Hamunyera
Hilma Nikanor
Stanley Simataa
Maria Jagger
John Mutorwa
Annakleta Sikerete
Peter Katjavivi
Margaret Mensah-Williams
Royal /Ui/o/oo
Sylvia Makgone
Kletus Karondo
Heather Sibungu
Tobie Aupindi
Fenni Nanyeni
Jerry Ekandjo
Frans Kapofi
Bertha Dinyando-Nyambe
Verna Sinimbo
Hafeni Ndemula
Veno Kauaria
Natangwe Ithete
Anna Nghipondoka
Vincent Mareka
Nono Katjiingisua
Daniel Kashikola
Agnes Tjongarero
Leon Jooste
Juliet Kavetuna
Mandela Kapere
Maria Elago
Modestus Amutse
Loide Kasingo
Penda Ndakolo
Paula Kooper
Albert Kawana
Jennely Matundu
Doreen Sioka
Leevi Katoma
Faustina Caley
Utoni Nujoma
Kornelia Shilunga
Tjekero Tweya
Emilia Amupewa
Derek Klazen
Agnes Kafula
Alfeus !Naruseb
Anna Shiweda
Sebastian Karupu