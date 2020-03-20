New Parliamentarians sworn in

Staff Reporter

A TOTAL ninety-six political leaders with voting rights were today sworn in as members of the National Assembly during a ceremony of the seventh Parliament of the Republic of Namibia.

The ruling Swapo Party’s Peter Katjavivi was also re-elected as Speaker of the National Assembly after obtaining 64 votes against leader of the United Democratic Front of Namibia (UDF), Dudu Murorua’s 31 votes.

One MP abstained from voting.

Swapo’s John Mutorwa nominated Loide Kasingo for deputy speaker, while McHenry Venaani nominated fellow Popular Democracy Movement (PDM) MP, Elma Dienda, for the position.

In the end, Kasingo, with 64 votes, got the job as deputy speaker of the house after beating Dienda’s 32 votes.

The usually uneventful ceremony, however, was not without drama, as a charged Bernadus Swartbooi of the Landless People’s Movement (LPM) perhaps gave fellow MPs a taste of what to expect from him in the National Assembly moving forward.

Swartbooi took issue with Swapo MP Doreen Sioka coughing with an open mouth during a time of the coronavirus pandemic, and stood up to let everyone know his discontent.

This resulted in a temporary raucous after he asked her to if she “wanted to take it outside.”