New measures imposed on businesses in the Capital

Marthina Mutanga

VARIOUS measures for businesses in the Capital have been put in place as part of the City of Windhoek’s plan to mitigate the risks around the coronavirus pandemic.

Windhoek Mayor, Fransina Kahungu, announced the some of the measures taken to strengthen the Capital’s preparedness and prevent further transmission of COVID 19 include disinfecting places of trade, while pushing for good hygiene standard practices.

At China Town, while only a few shops are currently operating, they are strictly working with masks and gloves.

LESS MOVEMENT: Some businesses have closed shop, while others have scaled down, in the wake of new COVID-19 cases in the country. Photo: Marthina Mutanga

The markets and industrial stalls remain open, however, traders have been urged to adopt appropriate precautionary measures such as sanitation.

As per the new order by Cabinet, they all have to close shop no later than 18:00.

The City of Windhoek also plans to scale up the provision of water supply to informal settlements, including the placement of water tanks at all strategic places.

Clients whose water accounts are disconnected due to non-payment

will be reconnected for the next thirty (30) days, but will be disconnected after this period unless stated otherwise.

According to Kahungu, clients will still be billed for their water consumption during this period.