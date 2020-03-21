New learners driving licenses applications suspended

Marthina Mutanga



THE Roads Authority (RA) has put in place strict measures to minimise the risk of exposure to COVID-19, some of which include suspending all new applications for learners licenses for a period of a month.

Executive officer of the RA, Conrad Lutombi, said to curtail further spread of the deadly virus to both staff members and customers, classes for confirmed learners license applicants will be reduced to 15 per session.

“We currently have 2,790 tests booked until the end of this month, therefore, new applications for learners licenses will be suspended until 15 April 2020 to attend to the current confirmed bookings,” said Lutombi.

All those who are already booked for tests, he added, will this month be contacted by the call centre regarding new dates and timeslots for the opening for the test, as well as procedures to be followed.

“I would like to emphasise here that no person coming to NaTIS for new learner’s license application before 15 April 2020 will be assisted,” Lutombi said.

NO MORE QUEUES: The RA has put in place new measures to ensure their offices aren’t coronavirus breeding grounds. Photo: Contributed

The RA head added that to reduce congestion, no new applications for Road Carrier Permits for Domestic Passengers and Taxi Permits will either be issued until 15 April 2020.

Some of the services that will still be on offer include replacements and duplicates of Passengers Transport Permits, renewals for Cross Border Permits and the issuing of Abnormal Permits.

Customers have been advised to at all times avoid using cash for transactions and must instead use debit cards at all times.

According to Lutombi, a limited number of customers will be permitted into the cash halls, while those who will be waiting outside the cash halls are advised to always keep a distance of 1 to 2 meters from the next person.

Scanners will be available at all NaTIS centres in the country to test body temperatures starting from next week and those with worrying temperatures will immediately be sent away and advised to go home.

All frontline staff members serving customers at NaTIS Centre’s Road Carrier Permits Officer and Weigh Bridges will also wear gloves and use sanitisers at their counters on a regular basis.

Where necessary, masks will also be provided.

Hand sanitisers will also be displayed at all RA officer entrances for use by staff members, customers and visitors when they enter and exit the offices.