New Gobabis councillor sworn in

Eba Kandovazu

THE Omaheke regional Council held a swearing in ceremony for Augustinus Tebele, the newly elected Regional Councillor of the Gobabis constituency, on Friday.

Tebele replaces Phillipus Katamelo who resigned as a member of the regional council on 17 October last year in order to contest for the National Assembly elections that were held in November last year. Tebele, a Swapo member, secured a total 1 409 votes at the recently concluded by-elections.

Pictured: Augustinus Tebele – Photo: contributed