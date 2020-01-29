New Gobabis councillor sworn in

Eba Kandovazu
THE Omaheke regional Council held a swearing in ceremony for Augustinus Tebele, the newly elected Regional Councillor of the Gobabis constituency, on Friday.
Tebele replaces Phillipus Katamelo who resigned as a member of the regional council on 17 October last year in order to contest for the National Assembly elections that were held in November last year. Tebele, a Swapo member, secured a total 1 409 votes at the recently concluded by-elections.
Gobabis Magistrate Eden Iyambo administered Tebele’s oath and presided over the two elections which were held during an extraordinary Council meeting.
Omaheke Regional Council Spokseperson, Tauno Ileka, noted that Tebele was also elected as a member of the Council’s Management Committee, replacing Erwin Katjizeu, the Regional Councillor for the Otjinene Constituency.
“Katjizeu was, during the same occasion, elected to represent the Omaheke region in the National Council,” Ileka said.