New Chief of the NDF appointed

Staff Reporter



AIR Marshal Martin Kambulu Pinehas was appointed as the new Chief of the Namibian Defence Force after he was promoted and elevated to the lead role by President He Geinngob during a special ceremony held at State House.

In his capacity as the Commander-In-Chief of the Namibian Defence Force and by virtue of the power vested in him by Article 32 (4) (c) (aa) and Article 116 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia as amended, the President conferred the substantive rank of Air Marshal on Pinehas and in the same vein, appointed him as Chief of the Namibian Defence Force. The appointment will come into effect on 1 April 2020.

As Chief of the Namibian Defence Force, Air Marshal Pinehas was mandated by the President to make provision for a balanced structuring of the Defence Force and to make suitable appointments of members under his command within prescribed laws, policies, rules and procedures, to cause charges of indiscipline among members of the Defence Force to be investigated and prosecuted, and to ensure that the public resources that are placed under his care and stewardship are efficiently managed and accounted for at all times.

“The Chief of Defence Force is expected to carry out these duties and responsibilities with vigour, determination, dedication, commitment and to be exemplary to the men and women under his command,” Dr. Geingob said during the ceremony.



NEW NDF CHIEF: President Hage Geingob confers a promotion in rank on Air Marshal Martin Pinehas before appointing him as the new Chief of the Namibian Defence Force. – Photo: Courtesy of State House

President Geingob wished the new Chief of the Defence Force all the best in his new appointment and said he looks forward to working with him in ensuring that the Namibian Defence Force remains a formidable force, ready and able to defend the territorial integrity of Namibia.

Before his promotion as the new Chief of the NDF, Air Marshal Pinehas served as the commander of the Namibian Air Force.

He joined the liberation struggle in 1977 at the age of 14. In 1980, he joined the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN) and was sent to Cadet Military Academy in Cuba and completed cadet training in 1981.

In 1984 to 1989 he received the flight training on jet aircraft in Libya, and became a fighter pilot.

After Namibian Independence Air Marshal Pinehas was inducted in the NDF as Lieutenant in 1993.

He is one of the founders of the Namibian Air Force and served this branch of the military since its inception in 1994.