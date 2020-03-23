New cabinet ready to serve

Staff Reporter

NEWLY appointed Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein, said he would make access to food, water and land his top priority for the next five years.

He was speaking shortly after he was sworn in at state house this morning.

“These are basic commodities that we all need for a dignified life. In a summarised manner, this ministry has an obligation to ensure that these commodities are availed to the citizens in a fair, just but also sustainable way. We want to bring about food security and food self-sufficiency. That is our objective. To improve this, we must bring portable water to all the citizens at affordable prices but in a sustainable manner,” Schlettwein said.

He added that part of his agenda at his new portfolio is implementing the land reform to ensure that the objectives of the land conference are realised.

The land reform, he said, will restore the dignity of those who have lost it because of unjust land policies and previous regimes.

“At the same time, we have to make sure that that land, a precious and scarce commodity, is utilised productively so that individuals with access to the land can have a productive live and receive benefits,” Schlettwein added.

Nudo President, Dr Ester Muinjangue, who was appointed Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services on her part maintained that she would continue serving her position as the Party’s President.

“My appointment does not come as a shock because I have been listening attentively to the President and he has been saying he wanted to make the house inclusive. We do not need to be in the same party to collaborate and work together. The reason we are all here is to serve the interests of Namibian citizens. Now that this is happening, I have no reason to question this. I am excited and happy at the same time. This is something new and I am open to learning. I will have to acquaint myself with the ministry’s agenda,” said Dr Muinjangue.

DREAM TEAM?: The new cabinet and their deputies with President Hage Geingob. Photo: Contributed

Dr Muinjangue, a social worker by profession and a Phd holder, who is also a lecturer at Unam, said that she will be working towards strengthening social welfare in the country.

“It is clear that the social workers in the ministry do not have a social welfare developmental policy and that will be my priority because we cannot function without a policy that is guiding your work. You need that framework to guide your work,” Muinjangue said.

The youngest ever member of parliament, 23-year-old Emma Theofilus, who was appointed deputy minister of information and communication technology said she has a lot to proof as there is still a lot of skepticism about her ability to deliver.

“I’m the benchmark of competence, so I have to deliver and change the narrative that young people are lazy and are not willing to work, that they cannot be trusted, that they cannot deliver and really show that as young people, our energy, our innovation and our creativity goes a long way in making anything work, said Theofilus.

The new cabinet and their deputies all took their oath before Chief Justice Peter Shivute at State House.