Neumbo will be laid to rest finally

Marthina Mutanga
MORE than a month after his untimely passing, Otjiwarongo constituency councillor, Julius Neumbo, will be laid to rest on Saturday, 1 February, at the Oshapwa village in the Ohangwena region.
This was confirmed by Otjozondjupa Governor, Otto Ipinge, who added that the memorial service will take place today in Otjiwarongo at the Evangelic Lutheran Church and another one in the north on Friday at the Oshapwa Village.
Neumbo was travelling with his wife at the time of the accident which claimed his life.
While Neumbo died on the spot of the accident that happened on 10 December 2019, his wife, who was trapped in the government vehicle, was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.
Ipinge added that the family was waiting for the widow, who was in the ICU, to make a full recovery before final arrangements for the funeral could be made.
Neumbo was a member of Otjozondjupa Regional Council Management Committee.