Neumbo will be laid to rest finally

Marthina Mutanga

MORE than a month after his untimely passing, Otjiwarongo constituency councillor, Julius Neumbo, will be laid to rest on Saturday, 1 February, at the Oshapwa village in the Ohangwena region.

This was confirmed by Otjozondjupa Governor, Otto Ipinge, who added that the memorial service will take place today in Otjiwarongo at the Evangelic Lutheran Church and another one in the north on Friday at the Oshapwa Village.

Neumbo was travelling with his wife at the time of the accident which claimed his life.

Photo: Contributed