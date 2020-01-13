Neumbo still not buried  

Marthina Mutanga

THE Otjiwarongo constituency councillor, Julius Neumbo, has not been laid to rest over a month after his death.

Neumbo died on the spot on 10 December 2019 following a car accident 40km outside Otijwarongo from Okahandja.

The councillor, who was traveling with his wife, was driving a government Toyota twin-cab vehicle when he collided head-on with a truck transporting livestock.

More than 30 cattle also died.

Road accident on 10 December outside Otjiwarongo Photo: contributed

His wife survived the accident, but is reportedly still recovering in hospital.

Otjozondjupa governor Otto Ipinge said that they are still waiting for the family to decide when they are going to put Neumbo to his final resting place.

Ipinge added that the family is waiting for the widower, who was in the ICU, to make a full recovery so that she may express her wishes regarding the burial of her dead husband.

Neumbo was a member of Otjozondjupa Regional Council Management Committee.