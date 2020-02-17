Neno Electronic Systems burgled

Maria David

THE Namibian Police in Oshana is requesting the public to assist them in tracing three unknown suspects that broke in Neno Electronic Systems during the early on Sunday morning.

Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, spokesperson of the Namibian Police in the Oshana Region said burglary occurred at around 08:16 at the premises of Neno Electronic Systems situated at Chico mall in Ongwediva.

“The burglars used an unknown object to force and open the door to the store to gain entry gained entry before carrying out electronic appliances worth N$38 517,” said Aiyambo.

He said that the suspects managed to get away with two Sinotec 49 Inch Television FHD Led valued at N$13 298 both black in colour, one Telefunken Television 48 inch FHD valued at N$3999 black in colour, three PlayStation 4 both black beans valued at N$10 500, two money boxes and in each box there was N$300 cash, two coin operated machines each valued at N$1 500 and in each coins acceptor there’s over N$400, six PlayStation Controllers (black) valued at N$6 000 and one USB Wifi Dongle (black) valued at N$400.

“The suspects are unknown and no arrest has thus far been made,” he said.

Inspector Aiyambo requested the public to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity and to report to the nearest police station if they observe any people offloading or selling the stolen items.