Neckertal Dam slowly filling up

Niël Terblanché

WITH an inflow just short of 45 million cubic metres of water over the past two weeks, the water volume in the Neckertal Dam has risen with little more three percent and is currently standing at about 5.3 percent and inflow is still occurring.

When put into perspective the inflow into the biggest surface water reservoir in Namibia over the past two weeks is roughly as much as the full capacity of the Von Bach Dam and would represent about a nine percent rise in the water volume of the Hardap Dam.

The Neckertal dam was first proposed by the German colonial government more than a hundred years ago. The Namibian Government eventually commissioned the construction of the dam about four years ago and the work was completed in October 2018. When the builders handed the dam over to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry it was estimated that the huge dam with a capacity of 880 million cubic metres of water would take about two years to fill up.

The time line for filling the dam which is slated to feed an irrigation scheme should be stretched a little because of the severe drought conditions that were experienced over Namibia for the past six years. The dam has not yet been handed over to NamWater to manage as the dam wall still needs to stand the test of time and be able to keep almost 900 million cubic metres of water securely behind it.

Pictured: Namibia’s biggest surface water reservoir, the Neckertal Dam in the lower Fish River has started to fill up as good rains feel in its catchment area over the past two weeks. – Photos: Contributed

The Neckartal Dam’s curved wall is about 80 metres high with the ability to hold 880 million cubic metres of water, the equivalent of 300 000 Olympic-size swimming pools. When filled to capacity its surface area will cover nearly 40 square kilometres.

The dam wall does not have flood gates and once it reaches capacity the water will simply overflow the dam wall that was specifically designed for that purpose.