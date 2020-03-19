Eba Kandovazu

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested the suspended Ndonga Linena Irrigation Project’s Manager, Titus Andreas, on allegations that he embezzled AGRIBUSDEV funds totalling N$1 025 794.

Andreas has been charged for contravening section 43 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2003 (Act No. 8 of 2003), in that he directly or indirectly, corruptly used his office or position in a public body to obtain any gratification, whether for the benefit of himself or any other person.

He has since appeared at the Rundu Magistrate’s court and was denied bail due to the seriousness of the offence.

He will return to court on 22 April to allow for further investigations.