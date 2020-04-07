Ndeitunga gunning for transgressing officers

Maria David

POLICE boss, Inspector-General Sebastian Ndeitunga has condemned the mishandling of civilians by people tasked with the responsibility of ensuing safety measures during the state of emergency are adhering to.

Ndeitunga was reacting to a video on social media showing uniformed officers instructing a civilian to roll in the dirt while they pour home-brew over him after he was found selling alcohol in contravention of the state of emergency laws.

“This is totally unacceptable. Police officers should refrain from assaulting, mistreating and mishandling suspects. It’s unacceptable and it is totally inhuman,” said Ndeitunga.





Although the faces of the men in military uniform are not visible in the video, the men can be heard cussing the civilian while repeatedly throwing traditional brew on him.

Ndeitunga indicated that he has instructed all regional commanders to identify in which region the incident occurred so that the officers behind the act can be suspended.