Navy takes charge of Operation COVID-19

Staff Reporter

THE Namibian Navy has taken the lead on the operation by law enforcement agencies to ensure that people adhere to the measures invoked in the face of the scourge of the coronavirus by the State of Emergency.

Commander of the Namibian Navy, Rear Admiral Sinsy Nghipandwa said during a briefing said Operation Covid-19 is progressing well in Erongo region.

While addressing the media at the Naval Base Captain P.N. Sacharia the Admiral said the operation started off very well despite some incidences of non-compliance to lock-down measures by some members of the public.

“The combined security forces are facing minor challenges to effectively ensure a total lock-down that will prevent the spread of Covid-19,” the admiral said. Some members of the public were found selling alcohol from back doors of their home kiosks and some taxi drivers were not adhering to the loading limits,” he said.

COOPERATION IS VITAL: Rear Admiral Sinsy Nghipandwa, the commander of the Namibian Navy. – Photo: Courtesy of the Namibian Navy

The Navy Commander is the Flag Officer tasked to lead Operation Covid-19 team in the Erongo region to enforce the measures of the lock-down as regulated by the state of emergency.

“So far several members of the public were charged for contravening the lock-down rules and regulations,” Rear Admiral Nghipandwa said.

He assured the public that the presence of armed forces in the streets is not aimed at instilling fear or create hostile environment for the public, but to facilitate their protection from Covid-19. He requested members of the public to cooperate with members of the patrols.

“By not staying home and adhering to other rules and regulations people are endangering their own well-being and that of others,” he said.

Admiral Nghipandwa said it is disheartening to hear that some members are still not cooperating with patrols.