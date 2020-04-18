National Parks locked down for the lockdown

Staff Reporter

MORE than 20 National Parks will be closed from 17 April to 5th May 2020 for the duration of the lockdown period in compliance with the State of Emergency declared by the President to combat the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Romeo Muyunda, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism said that for the duration of the lockdown, tour operations and guiding activities will not be allowed in the National Parks. The lockdown of parks during the lockdown also has bearing on accommodation establishments.

Muyunda noted that accommodation establishments in national parks may remain open if they have stranded visitors provided that the guests remain at such an establishment without movement for the period of the lockdown.

“The public should note that anti-poaching activities will continue unhindered to protect the natural resources of this country” Muyunda added.

People intending to take chances in this regard were warned that the Ministry along with law enforcement agencies will be on full alert and ready to deal with any illegal activities within Namibia’s national parks.

Muyunda further pointed out that the Ministry will continue to attend to reports of Human Wildlife Conflict incidences during the lockdown period.

He said consideration and processing of new and pending applications for environmental clearance certificates, permits and licenses by the ministry during the period of the lockdown will be suspended. Farm inspections will also be suspended during the period of the lockdown.

“He Ministry believes that the directives are necessary to aid in the effort to deal with and stop the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic. These measures reduce the risk to staff members in national parks, our visitors and to those that work in accommodation establishments within the parks,” he said.

The Ministry will continue to use more of this time to conduct park management duties such as upgrading and maintenance of infrastructures like roads, fences, ablution facilities and water holes.

National Parks will be opened again to provide a thrilling experience to both local and international tourists as soon as situation with the State of Emergency changes.