NANSO unhappy about hair rules at schools

Eba Kandovazu

THE Namibia National Students Organisation strongly condemned the ‘forceful’ and ‘unlawful’ cutting of learners’ hair and the banishment of learners from schools after refusing to cut their hair.

In a strong worded letter addressed to Acting Minister of Education Martin Andjaba, Nanso’s Secretary for Legal Affairs Ester Shitana said that the organization decided to advocate for the ending the arbitrary banishing of learners from schools because they refuse to cut their hair.

The decision, she says was made at the recently held 16th NANSO Elective Congress.

Pictured: Ester Shitana. – Photo: Contributed