Nangolo urges Geingob to beware the gossipers

Placido Hilukilwa

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob should be a leader who listens effectively to his people, but must be very careful not to fall prey to people who are skilful in telling nice-sounding but false stories.

That was Ondonga King Phillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo’s piece of advice to the Head of State who visited him at his Onambango Palace near Ondangwa on Saturday.

After a meeting for about an hour behind closed doors, the two leaders eventually appeared together to address the crowd of well-wishers on the outer court of the palace.

Nangolo likened himself to the biblical Zacchaeus who wanted to see who Jesus was, but due to his short stature could not see him over the big crowd. He climbed on a tree to have a better view. He came down at Jesus’ command and welcomed Jesus in his house.

Photo: Contributed

Nangolo thanked the leaders of other traditional authorities who joined him in welcoming the president. They were Oukwanyama Queen Martha Madinomho Nelumbu and Chiefs Herman Iipumbu of Uukwambi, Oswin Mukulu of Ombalantu and Matias Walaula of Ombadja. King Johannes Mupiya of Ongandjera was represented by senior traditional councillor Johannes Kandombo.

“In our tradition one never welcomes a great guest alone,” said Nangolo, adding that mutual support is what makes traditional communities strong.

He urged his people to support the President, warning them not to pray to whatever is new. “Do not be easily swerved. Be a people with integrity,” he said.

He also urged cabinet ministers to advise the president correctly.

“Whenever a leader goes wrong it is his advisers who went wrong first,” he said.

Nangolo, who was groomed by the late King Immanuel Kauluma Elifas, said that he never saw his predecessor clashing with Government and he is determined to continue the legacy of cooperating with Government.

He exhorted regional and local authority councillors and the traditional leaders to work together because they all serve the same people.

King Nangolo who is a deeply religious person, said: “We know God, we worship Him and we know that without Him all our plans would be in vain”.