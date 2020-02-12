Zorena Jantze

AMIDST the accelerating spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus epidemic which has at 11 February 2020 caused 1,017 deaths and infected a total of 43 103 people across the globe, concerns have been raised on the debilitated state of public health care facilities, especially on the African continent.

Speaking at a press conference hosted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the novel coronavirus disease, Dr Petrus Mhata stated that countries with weak public health systems such as Namibia need assistance from donors.

He added that if the Coronavirus were to spread, countries with weak public health care systems will not be able to contain the spread of the disease.

Dr. Mhata further stated that currently there is no trade or travel restriction on people from Asia or mainland China and other affected countries, as this would cause social disruption and the intensive use of resources required outweigh the potential benefits of restricting travel.

“Is Africa ready for the Coronavirus outbreak? The continent is considered as high risk as Africa has close ties with China due to high volumes of travel. However, considerable progress has been made. In the coming days, it is expected that 20 African countries will be able to diagnose the 2019 coronavirus disease within their borders,” Dr. Mhata stated.

He further stated that by the end of this week, Namibia would form part of African countries with laboratories with the capacity to diagnose the coronavirus.

Namibia is currently listed as a non-priority country by WHO as there is a lower risk of an outbreak in the country due to less travel from China and Asian countries, according to Dr. Mhata.

Namibia has enlisted the screening of the coronavirus at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA), ports and other entry points, and has constructed a mobile clinic at HKIA that will attend to suspected cases.

Dr. Mhata, however, noted that masks and protective clothing are depleted, amidst the coronavirus, which put countries at a vulnerable state.