Namport helps to combat COVID-19 spread

Staff Reporter

THE Namibian Ports Authority this week donated much needed supplies to the temporary COVID-19 isolation and treatment facility that is currently under construction on the premises of the Walvis Bay state hospital.

Besides the medical supplies, Namport also availed 20 mobile toilets to the community of the Twaloloka informal settlement in Walvis Bay.

The toilets will be used during the time of the remaining lockdown days in the Erongo Region.

The medical supplies consist of an assortment of machines, protective gear and cleaning material.

HELPING HAND: Namport’s Acting Finance Executive: Mervin van Wyk, Namport’s Human Resources Executive: Dr Felix Musukubili, Senior Nurse Manager: Debbie Somaes, Acting Commercial Executive from Namport, Elias Mweenyo, Dr Ntinda, Acting Senior Medical Officer at the Walvis Bay State Hospital, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Namport, Kavin Harry, Dr Amir Shaker, Chief Medical Officer of the Erongo Region. – Photo: Courtesy of Namport

Kavin Harry, Namport’s acting Chief Executive Officer, handed the supplies for the new medical facility over to the Regional Governor, Cleophas Mutjavikua and the Walvis Bay Mayor, Alderman Immanuel Wilfried, at a ceremony held in Walvis Bay.

Harry informed the gathering that funds for the donation were made available from the Namport Social Investment Fund.

“We will continue to monitor the requirements throughout the progression of the pandemic and we will assist within our means while doing our best to continue to contribute to the national efforts to combat COVID–19,” Harry said.