Nampol to disperse crowds as COVID-19 fears mount

WITH reports coming in that members of the public are still not adhering to restrictions made on large gatherings of more than fifty people, the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has plans to introduce strict measures to enforce the dispersal of crowds as a measure to contain the further spread of the coronavirus.

Police boss, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga, today stated that following the implementation of the State of Emergency declared by President Hage Geingob on 17 March in respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, the police has noted that members of the public are not adhering to the recommended measures and will be taking action.

“It has come to the attention of the NamPol that people continue to overcrowd in public places, such as synagogues or churches, restaurants, bars, shebeens and similar locales, even where the space is limited and thereby ignoring the potential risks. A similar situation has also been noted at open markets and stalls where vendors display and sell their goods, including, although not limited to, fresh produce, under very unhygienic condition,” Ndeitunga lamented.

In light of the above, Ndeitunga appealed to the public to regard COVID-19 as a serious threat to the safety and security of Namibia.

“Therefore, NamPol will not hesitate to introduce coercive measures to enforce the dispersal of crowds at congested places,” Ndeitunga noted.

STAY AT HOME: NamPol will start taking actions against large gatherings. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Contributed

He further advised members of the public to desist from overcrowding at business premises, places of worship, events and entertainment areas.

Should the need for gathering arise, this must be done within the limits of required space and the number must not be more than 50 people at a given time, Ndeitunga stressed.

In addition, owners of restaurants, shebeens, bars and bottle stores are advised to ensure that their patrons take their food and alcoholic beverages to their own residences and avoid gatherings at drinking outlets.

Ndeitunga further stressed that no contact with inmates will be permitted and that any items brought to inmates will be subjected to a thorough search and identification of the bearer.

“We are appealing to the public to observe these measures and assist the law enforcement agents to carry out their duties without risking their safety and the safety and security of our nation,” Ndeitunga concludes.