NamPol receives more assistance

Maria David

A SHORTAGE of adequate Personal Protection Equipment and sanitizers is posing a challenge to the execution of the Operation Namib Desert joint law enforcement initiative that has the added responsibility of enforcing the State of Emergency regulations.

In this regard Bertha Security Services that has its headquarters in the Odhana Region offered some help to the Namibian Police to assist them with critical resources needed to execute their daily patrols.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Simeon Linus, during the handover stated that the business has observed the hardship faced by members of the Namibian Police and soldiers from the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) in carrying out their work.

According to Linus, the donation comes after President Hage Geingob called on companies and individuals to assist in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

WELCOME HELP: Commissioner Rahua Amwele receiving a donation made by Bertha Security Services. – Photo: Maria David

Besides hand sanitizers, disinfectant and cleaning equipment the security company also donated water and soft drinks that will be availed to members of law enforcement patrols.

Receiving the donation, The commander of the Namibian Police in the Oshana Region, Commissioner Rahua Amwele, applauded the company for remembering the men and women in the uniform during this pandemic.

She indicated that Bertha Security Services is so far the second company to render assistance to NamPol after the Rani Group earlier donated a large amount of and sanitizers.

Commissioner Amwele called on other companies to show their solidarity by assisting where and how they can to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.