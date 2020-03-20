Nampol joins COVID-19 fight

Eba Kandovazu

MEMBERS of the public have been banned with immediate effect from visiting trial-awaiting inmates as a measure against the spreading of the coronavirus.

Nampol Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, said that the new measures follow President Hage Geingob declaring a state of emergency over coronavirus earlier this week.

The alcohol breathalyzer testing by traffic officers has been suspended and police officers will now resort to the blood testing kit for cases of suspected drunken driving offenses.

The taking of finger prints has also been put on hold for now unless in emergencies or special cases like suspects in criminal cases.

Nampol training facilities are also on lockdown, Shikwambi announced.

“The nation is also advised to be wary of criminals who may take advantage of this emergency by pretending to be health or government officials just to rob and break into their homes. Nampol has adopted its own internal precautionary measures in line with cabinet measures with respect to the coronavirus pandemic so as to allow for the officers to continue providing policing services to the public without compromising their own health and safety, as well as that of the public,” Shikwambi stressed.