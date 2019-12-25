FLIPSIDE

By Chris Jacobie

THE story of Christmas is a timeless story for believers and non-believers alike. Over time it came to represent humanity’s flirtation and obsession with peace and goodwill and the constant battle of good over evil where upon reflection, good always overcomes the bad.

In Namibia, the sounds of guns of war were silenced during Christmas of 1989 — thirty years ago — when a few good men and one woman of various political parties and social backgrounds – but mortal enemies on the battlefields of Namibia, Angola, and Zambia for decades – assembled on a hill in Windhoek as the constitutional writers to lay the foundations of future trust amidst the greatest mutual suspicion in history.

Such was the suspicion that the United Nations (UN) had a peacekeeping force in place to observe the processes and keep the peace while the world was holding its breath. Dialogue and reconciliation in the interest of Namibia over the Christmas season in 1989 gave birth to a social contract between all Namibians in what is today internationally recognized as arguably one of the most peaceful countries on the face of the planet.

The political spirit of give and take and the culture of democratic winners and losers had been established as one of the greatest Christmas gifts of the Namibian society.

Independence and a constitutional democracy is the anvil from where the nation has taken shape over the past thirty years. The different grades of the Namibian steel is since then steadily moulded into a defence against self-interest and factionalism where the will of the majority and the dignity of the smallest minority is carrying the same weight on the scales of justice and equality. Namibia is not a shouting match but a great conversation where the tone of voice matters more than the volume.