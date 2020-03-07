Namibians urged not to panic amidst Corona in SA

Eba Kandovazu

NAMIBIA’S Country Director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Eric Dziuban, has called for Namibians to stay calm following reports of the first confirmed Corona virus case in neighbouring South Africa.

Dziuban, in an Interview with Informanté, said that it has been anticipated the virus would make its way to Southern African countries and that strict measures have already been put in place at airports, land and sea borders, to mitigate and control the spread of the disease.

“There is no reason to panic. We are fortunate that Namibia has not recorded any cases yet. We have been preparing and we have been given extra time to allow us to learn how to deal with this disease and that is our advantage, unlike other countries which did not get a chance to prepare. We are doing everything we can and we have been working closely with the health ministry,” Dr Dziuban said.

He further urged Namibians to stick to preventative measures such as not touching their faces, refraining from leaving their homes when sick and constantly washing their hands.

“These measures slow down the spread of the diseases. I urge everyone to also focus their energy on staying in tune with new information and updates on the virus,” Dr Dziuban added.

HEALTH MATTERS: Dr Eric Dziuban. Photo: Contributed

In an earlier interview with Informanté Radio just hours before South Africa announced its first confirmed case, Dr Dziuban noted that 87 countries had been infected with the disease, while over 95 000 cases were reported as of Thursday morning globally, of which 80 000 are recorded in China.

According to the doctor, the current warm weather might play a role in mitigating the spread of airborne diseases as there is more free flow of air due to open windows and doors.

Special Advisor on Health Issues in the Office of the Presidency Dr Bernard Haufiku informed that the recently concluded meeting at the African Medicine Agency (AMA), a brainchild of the African Union of which he was the facilitator, was centred around the preparedness and response to the Corona virus in Africa.

The meeting was held on 27 February and attended by approximately 55 Health ministers from different African countries.

Haufiku, a former health minister, reiterated that the AU does not advocate for any travel bans or restrictions in light of the Corona virus.

The meeting also resolved to the formation of a task force under the theme ‘Africa Corona Virus Preparedness,’ Haufiku said.

“Currently, Africa has 28 labs equipped to test for the Corona virus. Namibia right now does not have a lab so samples are sent to the lab in Johannesburg. These are quite expensive, but it is alright because part of the outcomes of the AMA includes collaboration, coordination and communication between member states,” Haufiku said.

Haufiku, although declining to comment on Namibia’s preparedness, said that part of his recommendations includes strengthening of surveillance, effective detection of the virus, and promptly managing the victims and simulations for effective readiness.

He added that personal protection for health care professionals should equally be a priority as they are vulnerable to contracting the virus.

“They need to be taken care off. If we cannot take care of them, how then can we take care of the greater public?” He stressed.

Haufiku cautioned the public on the dangers of social media and fake news surrounding the corona virus.

“It is shocking what social media can do. So many myths surround this topic, with some calling it a white conspiracy. I want to caution people that there is no such thing. This is a mutant disease and it can infect anyone, be it black, white, Indian or whatever the case may be. Let us not fool one another. This is a serious matter and we should all adhere to the basics we are being told about by scientists and health practitioners,” Haufiku cautioned.